Independence Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 473 iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYW. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,197,000. First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $14,860,000. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,871,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,300,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 917.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 20,581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $260.54 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $177.77 and a one year high of $259.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.27.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

