Independence Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,769,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $47.32 and a 52-week high of $54.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.57.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

