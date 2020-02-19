Independence Advisors LLC Sells 41,889 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Independence Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,889 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Independence Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Independence Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,268 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,765,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,242,000 after acquiring an additional 401,834 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,144,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14,903.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,661,000 after acquiring an additional 228,328 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,293,000.

VBR opened at $136.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $120.37 and a 52 week high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

