IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 29.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $11,162,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $652,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.08.

NYSE:LOW opened at $123.23 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $125.91. The firm has a market cap of $96.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.02 and its 200-day moving average is $113.69.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

