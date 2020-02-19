INO COIN Reaches Market Cap of $320.80 Million (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 19th. One INO COIN token can now be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00018504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Token Store. INO COIN has a market cap of $320.80 million and approximately $3,114.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get INO COIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.54 or 0.03006229 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00232604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00046065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00147837 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002710 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INO COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INO COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.