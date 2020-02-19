Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Receives $65.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

INGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of INGN stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $44.92. 8,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,545. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.38. Inogen has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $146.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit