Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Receives $65.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

INGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of INGN stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $44.92. 8,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,545. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.38. Inogen has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $146.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

