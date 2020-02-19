Insider Buying: Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $67,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of APPS stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.86. 1,940,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,906. Digital Turbine Inc has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $9.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.82 million, a PE ratio of -76.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a positive return on equity of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 975.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.66.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

