Insider Buying: Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) Insider Acquires 102 Shares of Stock

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) insider Hugh Raven acquired 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($197.24).

Hugh Raven also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kier Group alerts:

On Monday, January 20th, Hugh Raven bought 179 shares of Kier Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £150.36 ($197.79).

Kier Group stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 147.50 ($1.94). The stock had a trading volume of 2,408,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,724. The stock has a market cap of $241.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.93. Kier Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 58.40 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 547 ($7.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 95.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 102.77.

KIE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.