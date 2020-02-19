Insider Buying: Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Major Shareholder Acquires 2,373,529 Shares of Stock

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) major shareholder John K. Jr. Scott bought 2,373,529 shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,017,499.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,042,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,837.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NAVB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 177,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,621. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 113.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment.

