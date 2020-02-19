Insider Buying: Plus500 Ltd (LON:PLUS) Insider Buys 11,000 Shares of Stock

Plus500 Ltd (LON:PLUS) insider Elad Even-Chen purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 831 ($10.93) per share, with a total value of £91,410 ($120,244.67).

PLUS traded down GBX 38.80 ($0.51) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 839.80 ($11.05). The company had a trading volume of 1,143,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,000. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 899.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 790.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $909.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65. Plus500 Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 399.70 ($5.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 962.40 ($12.66).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 3.19%. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

PLUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plus500 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Plus500 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Plus500 from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

