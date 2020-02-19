Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Director Sells 1,465 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Director Maria C. Freire sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $255,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,178.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ARE traded down $4.66 on Wednesday, reaching $169.19. 773,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,783. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.91. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12 month low of $133.38 and a 12 month high of $175.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

