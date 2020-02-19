Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) CFO Sells 8,400 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) CFO Randy W. Furr sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BE stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.09. 7,841,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,012. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 4.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. Bloom Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $16.63.

Several analysts have commented on BE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 642.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,723,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,588 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 363.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,319,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,524 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,317,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 722,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 74,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,026,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit