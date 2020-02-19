Insider Selling: Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $558,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
PS traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.06. 1,428,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,894. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 2.14. Pluralsight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.37.
Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.
About Pluralsight
Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.
