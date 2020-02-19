Insider Selling: Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) Senior Officer Sells 13,073 Shares of Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) Senior Officer Mark Saunders sold 13,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.82, for a total value of C$860,438.71.

Shares of SLF traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$65.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,802. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 12 month low of C$48.97 and a 12 month high of C$66.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion and a PE ratio of 14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27, a quick ratio of 11.03 and a current ratio of 11.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$59.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$71.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Desjardins upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.42.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

