Insider Selling: SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Insider Sells 11,482 Shares of Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) insider John S. Schoenstein sold 11,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $253,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John S. Schoenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, John S. Schoenstein sold 3,100 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00.

NASDAQ:SVMK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.27. 2,070,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 1.60. SVMK Inc has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $84.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.83 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 26.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that SVMK Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SVMK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVMK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SVMK in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in SVMK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,922,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in SVMK by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 330,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 62,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

