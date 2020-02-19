Insider Selling: Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Director Sells 1,098,834 Shares of Stock

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $101,697,086.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TPX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 52 week low of $54.93 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.58 and a 200 day moving average of $83.08. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 70.68%. The business had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TPX. UBS Group set a $92.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $430,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,194,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,718,000 after purchasing an additional 107,069 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 7,273.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 45,389 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.