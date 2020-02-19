Insider Selling: Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Director Sells 10,678 Shares of Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Director Caryn Marooney sold 10,678 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $959,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,608,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ZEN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,278. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.45 and a beta of 1.21. Zendesk Inc has a 1 year low of $62.38 and a 1 year high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $229.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zendesk from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Zendesk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,274,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,205,000 after purchasing an additional 931,805 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

