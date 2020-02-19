Integrated Drilling Equipment Hlds (OTCMKTS:IRIG) Trading Up 74%

Integrated Drilling Equipment Hlds Corp (OTCMKTS:IRIG) shares were up 74% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, approximately 250 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 16,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

About Integrated Drilling Equipment Hlds (OTCMKTS:IRIG)

Integrated Drilling Equipment Holdings Corp. manufactures drilling rigs, rig control systems, and rig components; and provides rig refurbishment and reconfiguration services for contract drilling companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electrical Products and Services, and Drilling Products and Services.

