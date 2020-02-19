Internet of People Market Cap Hits $45,372.00 (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded 87.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Internet of People coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Upbit, CoinBene and Bittrex. Internet of People has a total market capitalization of $45,372.00 and $29.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet of People has traded down 89.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet of People alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000091 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Internet of People

Internet of People is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2014. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The official website for Internet of People is iop.global . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here

Internet of People Coin Trading

Internet of People can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bleutrade, Bittrex, BiteBTC, CoinBene and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet of People and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.