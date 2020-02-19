Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 253,899 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,006,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,415,000 after buying an additional 2,411,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,818,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,734,000 after acquiring an additional 188,708 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,826,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,672,000 after acquiring an additional 927,881 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,878,000 after acquiring an additional 287,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,284,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,249,000 after acquiring an additional 318,451 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

NYSE IPG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.10. 1,052,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,630. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.70%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Linda S. Sanford acquired 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $74,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $74,894.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.