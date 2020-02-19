Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts predict that Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Intersect ENT reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intersect ENT.

XENT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 target price on shares of Intersect ENT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XENT traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.57. 1,190,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,050. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $874.09 million, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 0.91.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

