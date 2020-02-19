Intrust Bank NA Sells 2,244 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in HSBC were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HSBC by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in HSBC by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

NYSE:HSBC opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.59.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.