Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Acquired by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.38. 80,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,352. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.16. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.63.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

