Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 19th (1COV, A, AAP, AAPL, ADBE, ADSK, ADYEN, AEIS, AEM, AGCO)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 19th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €40.00 ($46.51) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $87.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $186.00 to $180.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target raised by Stephens from $155.00 to $160.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $170.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $290.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $360.00 to $430.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $224.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) was given a €850.00 ($988.37) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc from $78.00 to $87.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $50.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $79.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) had its target price increased by Janney Montgomery Scott from $4.00 to $9.00. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has a fair value rating on the stock.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $152.00 to $158.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $114.00 to $118.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $129.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc from $234.00 to $280.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $54.00 to $55.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $57.00 to $59.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $52.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc from $150.00 to $202.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €90.00 ($104.65) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc from $26.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $27.00 to $30.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $96.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $63.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $76.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc from $147.00 to $176.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $85.00 to $95.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $37.00 to $39.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $192.00 to $217.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $198.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $178.00 to $200.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price target raised by BTIG Research to $90.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its target price increased by Stephens from $105.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $66.00 to $68.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc from $23.00 to $19.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $54.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €66.00 ($76.74) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $36.00 to $38.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $55.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc from $80.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €59.60 ($69.30) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) was given a €49.00 ($56.98) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $86.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $80.00 to $87.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $106.00 to $116.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group from $23.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $121.00 to $122.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $126.00 to $124.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc from $67.00 to $74.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €56.00 ($65.12) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) was given a CHF 120 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $56.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $112.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sprint (NYSE:S) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc from $5.50 to $9.50. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €130.00 ($151.16) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc from $270.00 to $338.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) had its target price increased by Argus from $52.00 to $56.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from $160.00 to $147.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $180.00 to $195.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $23.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €19.20 ($22.33) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc from $33.00 to $52.50. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $94.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $109.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $96.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Takkt (ETR:TTK) was given a €15.60 ($18.14) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $157.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc from $173.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $90.00 to $95.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc from $74.00 to $65.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets to $70.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $29.00 to $27.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank AG from $132.00 to $129.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $32.50 to $33.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $66.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $43.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) was given a €4.40 ($5.12) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $126.00 to $146.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

