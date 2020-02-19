Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Siemens Healthineers (SHL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Siemens Healthineers (ETR: SHL) in the last few weeks:

2/10/2020 – Siemens Healthineers had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/7/2020 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €37.10 ($43.14) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Siemens Healthineers had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/4/2020 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €37.00 ($43.02) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €43.50 ($50.58) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €41.00 ($47.67) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €39.50 ($45.93) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €36.80 ($42.79) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €36.80 ($42.79) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €41.00 ($47.67) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €39.50 ($45.93) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €36.80 ($42.79) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €35.80 ($41.63) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers stock traded up €0.37 ($0.43) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €40.62 ($47.23). The stock had a trading volume of 327,569 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €39.68. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion and a PE ratio of 25.90. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 52-week low of €34.18 ($39.74) and a 52-week high of €45.20 ($52.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.