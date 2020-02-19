Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.52-3.80 for the period.

Shares of NYSE IRET traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.33. 131,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.27 and its 200 day moving average is $73.42. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $85.24.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust Reit alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.92.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.