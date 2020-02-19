Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Homes updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.04-1.12 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.27 to $1.35 EPS.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.91. The stock had a trading volume of 285,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,159. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.05, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 260.87%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INVH. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.59.

In related news, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,730,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

