IoTeX (IOTX) Market Cap Hits $26.90 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bgogo, Kucoin and Gate.io. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $26.90 million and $4.20 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00050013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00492380 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $646.24 or 0.06737254 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00072115 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027465 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005195 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010361 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Bgogo, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Binance and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

