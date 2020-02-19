iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJA) Trading 0% Higher

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJA)’s stock price shot up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.85 and last traded at $43.85, 62 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.84.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.01.

