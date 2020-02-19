IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Trading Up 6%

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)’s share price was up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $144.20 and last traded at $143.93, approximately 483,898 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 468,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.82.

The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $1,128,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,533,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,735,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,268,000 after buying an additional 28,588 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,099,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,362,000 after buying an additional 262,257 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,207,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 504,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,065,000 after buying an additional 29,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 354,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,049,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

