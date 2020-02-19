IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Trading Up 0.6%

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.38 and last traded at $27.33, approximately 5,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 39,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01.

