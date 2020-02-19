iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $231.29

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $231.29 and last traded at $231.29, with a volume of 130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $229.31.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,680,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

