iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.19

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.19 and last traded at $42.18, with a volume of 16299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.91.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $629,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,100,000. Innealta Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 90,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWL)

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

