iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 34.6% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $58,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,486,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,251,000 after purchasing an additional 311,401 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,164,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,288,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,981,000 after purchasing an additional 39,874 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 971,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,377,000 after purchasing an additional 51,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 497,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,882. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $151.66 and a 1-year high of $188.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.35.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.