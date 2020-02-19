iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Holdings Cut by Independence Advisors LLC

Independence Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 0.4% of Independence Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Independence Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

IJS opened at $155.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.95. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

