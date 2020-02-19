Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives $77.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.90.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Itron during the 3rd quarter worth $8,468,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Itron by 4.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 9.9% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 26.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,839,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Itron by 11.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 468,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,641,000 after purchasing an additional 49,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.30. 5,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05. Itron has a 12 month low of $45.54 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.07 and a 200 day moving average of $77.73.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

