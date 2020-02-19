J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,435 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.10% of J2 Global worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 78.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 263.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,746. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. J2 Global Inc has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $104.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.46 and its 200 day moving average is $93.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.98.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

