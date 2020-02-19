James A. Kirkland Sells 30,400 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $1,374,688.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,300.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TRMB traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.97. 1,023,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,619. Trimble Inc has a 1-year low of $35.86 and a 1-year high of $46.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average of $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.97.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,202,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,181,991,000 after buying an additional 261,511 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Trimble by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Trimble by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

