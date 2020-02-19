James A. Kirkland Sells 30,400 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $1,374,688.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,300.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of TRMB traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.97. 1,023,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,619. Trimble Inc has a 1-year low of $35.86 and a 1-year high of $46.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average of $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.97.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TRMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.
Trimble Company Profile
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.
Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.