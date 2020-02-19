Jewel (JWL) Trading 20% Lower Over Last Week

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Jewel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00003348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and P2PB2B. Jewel has a total market cap of $18.66 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jewel has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.97 or 0.02996637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00235688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00046829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00049716 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00149215 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jewel Token Profile

Jewel (CRYPTO:JWL) is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

