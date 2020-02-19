John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $440-445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $439.52 million.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.15-5.35 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised John Bean Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.67.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.90. The company had a trading volume of 197,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,978. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $85.39 and a 1 year high of $127.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.04.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $34,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

