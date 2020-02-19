Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.82

Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.82 and traded as low as $4.16. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 132,810 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.75 million, a P/E ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $104,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 56.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 58,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 36,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

See Also: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.