KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities cut KB Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded KB Home from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.91.

KB Home stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. KB Home has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KB Home will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth about $517,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of KB Home by 510.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth about $2,965,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of KB Home by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 269,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

