Kerry Group PLC (LON:KYGA) Announces Dividend of €0.55

Kerry Group PLC (LON:KYGA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of €0.55 ($0.64) per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Kerry Group stock opened at GBX 125.40 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,609.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,284.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.79. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a twelve month high of £118.80 ($156.27). The stock has a market cap of $222.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08.
Kerry Group Company Profile
