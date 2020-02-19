Kerry Group PLC (LON:KYGA) Announces Dividend of €0.55

Kerry Group PLC (LON:KYGA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of €0.55 ($0.64) per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Kerry Group stock opened at GBX 125.40 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,609.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,284.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.79. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a twelve month high of £118.80 ($156.27). The stock has a market cap of $222.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

