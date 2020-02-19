Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.01

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.01 and traded as low as $12.01. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 13,612 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kewaunee Scientific from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 million, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of -0.54.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.72 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

