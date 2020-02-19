KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altice USA in a report issued on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet cut Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.39.

ATUS opened at $29.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.48 and a beta of 0.81. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth $138,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Altice USA by 33.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth $147,000. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $345,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

