Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.73

Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.73 and traded as low as $1.36. Koss shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 36,135 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Koss from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 million, a PE ratio of -33.99 and a beta of 0.36.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Koss stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Koss as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

About Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

