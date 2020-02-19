KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

KVHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $200.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.93. KVH Industries has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44.

In related news, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $62,814.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,766.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 2,297 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $26,093.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,938 shares in the company, valued at $351,455.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,103 shares of company stock worth $136,223. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in KVH Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 815,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 9.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 74,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in KVH Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 96,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $621,000. 56.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

