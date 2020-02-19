La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $475.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

La-Z-Boy stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.48. 29,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,599. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.58.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on LZB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.