Lake Street Capital Boosts Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Price Target to $23.00

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its price target raised by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.