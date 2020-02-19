Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock Position Reduced by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.17% of Legacy Housing worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 64.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 25.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 30.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 68,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $60,376.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,241,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,656,807.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $107,745.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,230,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,485,606.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,827 shares of company stock worth $1,238,740. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.35. 235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,488. Legacy Housing Corp has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $353.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Legacy Housing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Legacy Housing Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

